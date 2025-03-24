OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) (OCX) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$33.51 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$33.51 million, or -$1.93 per share. This compares with -$15.99 million, or -$1.96 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 373.2% to $1.486 million from $0.314 million last year.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

