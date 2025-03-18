Oncocyte Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on March 24, 2025

Oncocyte Corp. will report Q4 2024 financial results on March 24, 2025, followed by a webinar at 2:00 p.m. PT.

Oncocyte Corp., a diagnostics technology company, announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on March 24, 2025, after the market closes. A live webinar will be held that day at 2:00 p.m. PT for the company's executives to discuss the results and answer questions, which requires registration for access. An archived replay of the webinar will subsequently be available on Oncocyte's investor relations website. The company specializes in tests for solid organ transplantation monitoring and cancer patient therapeutic efficacy, including products like VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™. Further details on these products and the webinar can be found on Oncocyte’s website.

Potential Positives

Oncocyte is scheduled to report its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, indicating the company is making progress towards its financial reporting obligations.

The scheduled live webinar to discuss the financial results promotes transparency and engagement with investors and stakeholders.

Oncocyte continues to highlight its range of innovative diagnostic tests aimed at improving patient outcomes, emphasizing the company’s focus on advancing healthcare technology.

The availability of archived replays of the financial results webinar on the investor relations website increases investor accessibility to company information.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Oncocyte report its fourth quarter 2024 financial results?

Oncocyte will report its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on March 24, 2025, after market close.

How can I join the Oncocyte Q4 2024 earnings webinar?

You can register for the Oncocyte Q4 2024 earnings webinar by following the link provided in the press release.

What products does Oncocyte offer for diagnostics?

Oncocyte offers several products, including VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ for various diagnostics needs.

Will there be a replay of the financial results discussion?

Yes, an archived replay of the financial results discussion will be available on Oncocyte’s investor relations website after the call.

Where can I find more information about Oncocyte's services?

For more information about Oncocyte and its services, visit the official website at https://oncocyte.com/.

$OCX Insider Trading Activity

$OCX insiders have traded $OCX stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 19 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS, L.P. BROADWOOD has made 6 purchases buying 6,481,034 shares for an estimated $14,467,294 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PATRICK W SMITH has made 9 purchases buying 1,188,987 shares for an estimated $2,445,638 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDREA S. JAMES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 151,231 shares for an estimated $345,799 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDREW ARNO purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $26,350

$OCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $OCX stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OCX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OCX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/15/2024

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corp. (Nasdaq: OCX), a pioneering diagnostics technology company, today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Monday, March 24, 2025. Oncocyte will host a live Zoom webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT that same day.





The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be accessible via registration at the following link:



Oncocyte Q4 2024 Earnings Webinar



An archived replay will be available after the call concludes on Oncocyte’s investor relations website at



https://investors.oncocyte.com



About Oncocyte







Oncocyte is a leading diagnostics technology company. The company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft™ is a clinical blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. GraftAssure™ is a research use only (RUO) blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. DetermaCNI™ is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information about Oncocyte, please visit



https://oncocyte.com/



VitaGraft Kidney™ -







VitaGraft Liver™ -







GraftAssure™ -







DetermaIO™ -







DetermaCNI™ -







CONTACT:







Jeff Ramson





PCG Advisory





(646) 863-6893







jramson@pcgadvisory.com





