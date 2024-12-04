Oncimmune Holdings’ Voting Rights Shift to IPF Management

Oncimmune Holdings (GB:ONC) has released an update.

Oncimmune Holdings has seen a significant shift in its shareholder structure as IPF Management SA now controls 20% of the voting rights. This change reflects a strategic acquisition that could influence the company’s future direction and investor confidence. Such developments are crucial for stakeholders monitoring the company’s market position and potential growth.

