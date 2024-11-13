Oncimmune Holdings Sees Change in Voting Rights Stake

Oncimmune Holdings (GB:ONC) has released an update.

Oncimmune Holdings has experienced a shift in voting rights, with Spreadex LTD now holding a 3.67% stake, down from 5.43%. This change reflects a recent transaction involving both direct shares and financial instruments. Investors in Oncimmune may want to monitor these developments for potential impacts on the company’s future strategies.

