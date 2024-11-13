News & Insights

Stocks

Oncimmune Holdings Sees Change in Voting Rights Stake

November 13, 2024 — 06:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oncimmune Holdings (GB:ONC) has released an update.

Oncimmune Holdings has experienced a shift in voting rights, with Spreadex LTD now holding a 3.67% stake, down from 5.43%. This change reflects a recent transaction involving both direct shares and financial instruments. Investors in Oncimmune may want to monitor these developments for potential impacts on the company’s future strategies.

For further insights into GB:ONC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.