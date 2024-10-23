Oncimmune Holdings Announces Key Meeting for Financial Moves

Oncimmune Holdings (GB:ONC) has released an update.

Oncimmune Holdings, a leader in autoantibody profiling for precision medicine, has distributed a Circular to its shareholders outlining details of its upcoming General Meeting. This meeting, scheduled for November 8, 2024, is set to address resolutions for Fundraising and Debt Restructuring. The company’s initiative aims to bolster its financial health and enhance its collaborations in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors.

