Oncimmune Holdings Adjusts Shareholder Voting Rights

Oncimmune Holdings (GB:ONC) has released an update.
Oncimmune Holdings has seen a shift in its voting rights structure, with Timothy Brian Bunting now holding 5.54% of voting rights after a recent transaction. This marks a change from a previous position of 6.55%, reflecting a strategic adjustment in the company’s shareholder dynamics. Investors might find these developments indicative of underlying changes or strategies within Oncimmune Holdings.
