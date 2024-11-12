Oncimmune Holdings Adjusts Shareholder Voting Rights

Oncimmune Holdings (GB:ONC) has released an update.

Oncimmune Holdings has seen a shift in its voting rights structure, with Timothy Brian Bunting now holding 5.54% of voting rights after a recent transaction. This marks a change from a previous position of 6.55%, reflecting a strategic adjustment in the company’s shareholder dynamics. Investors might find these developments indicative of underlying changes or strategies within Oncimmune Holdings.

