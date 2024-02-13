News & Insights

US Markets

Once pioneering Body Shop UK collapses into administration

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

February 13, 2024 — 08:52 am EST

Written by James Davey and Kylie MacLellan for Reuters ->

Adds detail and background paragraphs 2 to 7

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The British arm of the Body Shop has collapsed into administration, putting 2,000 jobs at risk at the one-time pioneering ethical cosmetics retailer.

Founded in Brighton, England in 1976 by late environmentalist and human rights activist Anita Roddick, the Body Shop was famous for promoting natural, ethically-sourced products and rejecting animal testing.

The retailer was one of the most popular on the British high street in the 1980s and 90s, but it has faced greater competition from newcomers in recent years, including from those also touting ethical credentials. It currently trades from 199 UK stores and online.

FRP, the business advisory firm appointed as administrator, said on Tuesday it would continue to trade the Body Shop's UK operation, while it considered all options to find a way forward for the business.

Going into administration, a form of creditor protection, can lead to a sale of the business or the closure of stores.

The Body Shop was bought by L'Oreal in 2006, before changing hands again in 2017 when the French cosmetics giant sold it to Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura&Co for 1 billion euros.

But after struggling with profitability, Natura in turn sold it on in November last year, to private investor Aurelius Group in a deal valued at 207 million pounds.

"The Body Shop has faced an extended period of financial challenges under past owners, coinciding with a difficult trading environment for the wider retail sector," said FRP.

(Reporting by James Davey and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.