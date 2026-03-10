A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: Is IonQ the Top Quantum Computing Stock to Buy Now?

Key Points

IonQ is both selling systems and engaging in research partnerships.

Quantum computing could be a $72 billion annual market by 2035.

Quantum computing may seem like a far-off technology, but it's becoming more real by the day. This could be the next great tech investment race, which could lead to massive returns for investors who are early to the party.

One of the top stocks to buy in this sector is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), and it just posted an incredible quarter. But is it worth buying now? Or should investors be patient?

IonQ is seeing big growth

Commercially viable quantum computing isn't available today. The reality is that today's quantum computers still make too many mistakes to make them applicable in many areas. However, they are rapidly improving, and there are several industries looking to do advanced research in quantum so they can maximize the technology once it's available.

These early-model quantum computers and research contracts are what give IonQ the funds to continue running the company and push the limits of what's possible with quantum computing. In Q4, its revenue rose 429% year over year to nearly $62 million. During the quarter, it announced the sale of a 100-qubit system as well as an expanded partnership that will span four more years. It also announced an acquisition of SkyWater Technology, which bolsters its manufacturing capabilities for when it's time to mass-produce quantum computing equipment.

IonQ is the clear leader in the quantum computing pure-play sector of the market, and its results back it up. For 2026, the company expects to achieve revenue of $235 million. That's pretty high revenue for a company that's still working on improving its technology before it can be widely deployed.

Still, there is a lot of risk with IonQ. Major tech companies with nearly unlimited resources are competing in the quantum realm, and IonQ's approach to quantum computing may not pan out. Still, I think there is enough proof in the current results to have more confidence in IonQ's solution succeeding.

By 2035, McKinsey & Company believes the annual quantum computing market could be worth up to $72 billion. That's a massive opportunity, and IonQ is one of the favorites to capture a large chunk of that market.

I think this is a true once-in-a-generation investment opportunity, as quantum computing will unlock new capabilities previously thought impossible. Because there's a higher risk associated with IonQ's stock, I wouldn't suggest investing more than 1% of your portfolio's value here. If IonQ flops, that 1% positioning won't affect your portfolio too much. But if IonQ soars, that small amount can still produce life-changing returns.

