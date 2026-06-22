A Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity: 5 Growth Stocks Down 28% to 54% to Buy on the Dip

Key Points

U.S. markets remain near all-time highs, with mega-tech stocks leading the charge.

However, many incredible consumer-facing stocks seem to have been forgotten about recently.

These five stocks all offer long-term market-beating potential and are currently available at a discount.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

The 2026 stock market continues to be shaped by several key investing themes, including artificial intelligence (AI), space, semiconductor chips, the data center build-out, and the ancillary companies that support these industries. In this excitement, many region-dominating, consumer-facing stocks have gotten left behind by the market -- and I think that's a once-in-a-decade opportunity for investors.

Here are five niche-leading growth stocks to consider buying on the dip as the market turns its attention elsewhere.

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1. MercadoLibre: 37% below 52-week high

Latin American e-commerce and fintech behemoth MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is a 59-bagger since its 2007 initial public offering and has become a key component of the region's economy. MercadoLibre is now home to 84 million active buyers and 82 million fintech users and continues to experience incredible growth rates, with its sales rising 49% in its latest quarter.

However, as the company spends heavily on its logistics network to offer features like a lower free shipping threshold in Brazil and continues to grow its loan portfolio faster than its overall revenue, its margins have dipped this year, prompting the stock's pullback.

Now trading at a reasonable 43 times earnings -- considering its blistering sales growth rates, expansion into new geographies, and budding growth optionality through its new adjacent products -- MercadoLibre might be my favorite stock to add to right now.

2. Coupang: 46% below 52-week high

It has been a brutal year for South Korean e-commerce juggernaut Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) following its data leak from November 2025 that affected over 33 million customers. This leak led to a $409 million fine by South Korean regulators and prompted U.S.-based Coupang to spend $1.2 billion on a voucher program to make amends with its customers. This has weighed heavily on the company's recent results.

That said, I think the worst is finally behind the company. Management noted that it has recouped 80% of the memberships it lost during the fiasco, and has been buying shares back hand over fist while its price remains discounted.

Currently trading at about 0.9 times sales -- near its lowest-ever mark -- Coupang looks like a reasonably priced buy as it expands further into Taiwan and Japan while building out a larger ecosystem of offerings for its members.

3. Sea Limited: 54% below 52-week high

Southeast Asian e-commerce and fintech company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) also dominates its region, much like MercadoLibre and Coupang. However, its shares have traded down sharply over the past year. The company's margins dipped while it defended its territory through seller incentives and various promotions.

While this is a reasonable reaction from the market, I think it has been overdone -- especially as Sea grew sales by 47% in its latest quarter. Best yet, Sea's VIP membership grew by 40% to over 10 million customers, and Brazil remained the fastest-growing market for Shopee (Sea's e-commerce unit).

Interested investors will want to keep a close eye on loan performance in the fintech unit. But for now, things look fine, and the growth looks incredible, with Monee loan principal outstanding soaring 71%.

Trading at just 23 times forward earnings, while guiding for sales growth of 25% in 2026, Sea remains an intriguing growth stock, provided its profitability doesn't turn negative.

4. Grab Holdings: 46% below 52-week high

Singapore-based mobility, delivery, and fintech "super app" Grab Holdings (NASDAQ: GRAB) has quickly become the leading power in Southeast Asia. In its last quarter, Grab grew sales by 24% and users by 16%, bringing its total to nearly 52 million.

However, despite its steady 20%-plus growth over the past year, Grab's stock has plummeted amid market concerns about its minimal profitability. These concerns are perfectly valid -- at some point, we want to see some tangible profits -- but I think it is far too early to worry about profitability, considering the number of irons that Grab has in the fire.

With taxis, rental cars, motorcycles, food and grocery delivery, package delivery, and even a suite of fintech products sold across eight countries in Southeast Asia, Grab isn't a simple operation, and it may take time for profitability to fully bloom. However, this complexity should prove to be a feature, not a bug, for investors looking at the long haul, as peers won't easily replicate it.

Trading at 38 times forward earnings (despite minimal profitability so far), Grab could quickly outgrow its reasonable valuation as it continues expanding.

5. Uber: 28% below 52-week high

Shares of the world's leading ride-hailing app, Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER), remain more volatile than the stock's impressive underlying operations might suggest. Facing mounting worries from a growing list of competitors offering autonomous ridesharing vehicles, Uber's stock has slid over the last year. However, I think it is short-sighted to say this is catching Uber by surprise.

In fact, Uber already has numerous autonomous vehicle (AV) partnerships in place, and could theoretically become a more profitable company as it relies on fewer human drivers. Furthermore, I think Uber is well-positioned to become the "aggregator" of choice for autonomous vehicle makers, which will likely find access to the company's 200 million monthly active customers a natural fit to partner with.

Trading at just 15 times free cash flow, despite growing sales by 10% in its latest quarter, Uber is being priced as though AVs will only hurt the company's business, rather than providing the tailwind I think they could become.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Coupang, MercadoLibre, Sea Limited, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Grab, MercadoLibre, Sea Limited, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Coupang. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.