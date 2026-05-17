A Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity: 1 Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold for Years

Key Points

With a 3.7% yield and 48 consecutive annual dividend increases, this medical device maker will interest long-term dividend investors.

Value investors, meanwhile, will appreciate the fact that the stock's P/S, P/E, and P/B ratios are all below their five-year averages.

The company's further push into the surgical robotics space might also interest growth investors.

10 stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical ›

Even great companies go through hard times. In fact, very often, what makes a company great is its ability to navigate through difficulties. Medtronic's (NYSE: MDT) 48 consecutive annual dividend increases are clear proof that it can deal with adversity, putting the stock just two years away from Dividend King status. Here's why dividend investors, growth investors, and value investors may want to buy the stock right now.

Medtronic is an industry giant

Medtronic is one of the largest players in the medical device sector. Its current troubles are really related to normal corporate inefficiencies that crop up over time. Costs rose, growth slowed down, and decision-making became more cumbersome. The company is working on all of those issues, even as it continues to innovate.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Still, the stock is down 40% from its 2021 high. The price-to-sales, price-to-earnings, and price-to-book ratios are all below their five-year averages thanks to that decline. And the dividend yield is up to a historically high 3.7%. Given the stock's incredible dividend streak, which is still going strong, you can see where value investors and dividend investors would each want to jump aboard. If history is any guide, management will eventually turn things around.

Growth investors should like Medtronic, too

Growth is a big story here, as well, because Medtronic is ramping up sales of its Hugo surgical robot. The largest competitor in the surgical robotics space is fellow medical device maker Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). At the end of the first quarter of 2026, there were 11,395 da Vinci surgical robots installed worldwide, up 12% year over year. The number of surgeries using the da Vinci system rose 17%. There is clearly a material demand for this technology.

Given Medtronic's deep industry connections, it is reasonable to expect substantial success for its Hugo surgical robot. And that, along with other new products it is introducing, will help push the company's growth into a higher gear. This is where valuation comes into play again. Intuitive Surgical's P/E ratio is 52x, more than twice Medtronic's 21x. If the market gives Medtronic only a portion of the credit Intuitive Surgical receives, there could be an upside opportunity beyond returning to Medtronic's historical valuation levels.

Given Medtronic's more diversified business model, it will likely never have the same growth opportunity as Intuitive Surgical. However, more conservative growth investors may actually find that appealing, noting that Intuitive Surgical tends to be a very volatile stock.

Medtronic is getting closer to the upturn

Essentially, Medtronic has been in turnaround mode for several years as it has worked to streamline its business. That process is largely complete, and a return to growth could be on the horizon, at least partly driven by its Hugo surgical robot. If you are an investor who thinks in decades, you might want to dig in. That's equally true for value investors, dividend lovers, and growth investors.

Should you buy stock in Intuitive Surgical right now?

Before you buy stock in Intuitive Surgical, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intuitive Surgical wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $469,293!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,381,332!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 17, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Medtronic. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Surgical and Medtronic. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $520 calls on Intuitive Surgical and short January 2028 $530 calls on Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.