ONAR Holding To Acquire JUICE In Cash And Stock Deal

September 18, 2025 — 09:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ONAR Holding Corp. (ONAR), Thursday announced an agreement to wholly acquire the membership interests of JUICE, an integrated digital marketing agency, via the company's subsidiary Storia, in a cash and stock transaction.

The acquisition is in line with the company's growth strategy as well as allows to deliver even more value to customers by combining its talented teams and proprietary marketing technologies.

Under the deal, ONAR will absorb JUICE's proprietary AI software Sour Grapes, an intelligent Facebook comment moderation tool, which will be integrated with the company's in-house incubator for SaaS and marketing technologies.

The company expects the acquisition to more than double Storia's revenue and enhance profitability through accretive growth and operational efficiencies.

