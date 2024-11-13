On24’s 2024 Share Buyback Plan: Potential Risks to Long-Term Shareholder Value

On24, Inc. (ONTF) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

On24, Inc.’s decision to execute share repurchases under its 2024 Repurchase Program presents potential risks to the company’s long-term stockholder value. The initiative, while returning capital to shareholders, could lead to increased volatility in stock prices and a reduction in cash reserves, potentially limiting the company’s ability to fund operations or pursue lucrative opportunities. Furthermore, the lack of obligation to repurchase a specific amount of shares adds uncertainty to the potential impact on stock prices, while the absence of planned cash dividends restricts investors’ ability to gain returns outside of stock appreciation. These factors collectively suggest that the repurchase strategy may not necessarily enhance long-term value for stockholders as intended.

The average ONTF stock price target is $8.00, implying 22.70% upside potential.

