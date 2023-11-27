ON24 (ONTF) Price Target Increased by 14.00% to 9.69

The average one-year price target for ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) has been revised to 9.69 / share. This is an increase of 14.00% from the prior estimate of 8.50 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.92% from the latest reported closing price of 7.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in ON24. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONTF is 0.07%, a decrease of 25.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.23% to 33,700K shares. The put/call ratio of ONTF is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynrock Lake holds 7,330K shares representing 17.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Indaba Capital Management holds 4,240K shares representing 10.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 2,539K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,751K shares, representing a decrease of 8.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTF by 31.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,518K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,164K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTF by 52.70% over the last quarter.

ON24 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ON24 provides a leading, cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar experiences, virtual event experiences and multimedia content experiences. The ON24 platform’s portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale from millions of professionals every month to provide businesses with buying signals and behavioral insights to efficiently convert prospects into customers.

