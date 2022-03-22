On the Ukraine refugee crisis, watch Canada

Reuters Reuters

TORONTO (Reuters Breakingviews) - Canada offers Western countries a path towards handling the fallout from the Ukraine refugee crisis. The country that claims to be the world’s second-largest Ukrainian diaspora has taken a firm stance by offering assistance to those fleeing war after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s policies prove successful, the country could pave the way for others to follow.

European countries have scrambled to address the flight of more than 3.5 million https://data2.unhcr.org/en/situations/ukraine Ukrainians caused by Russia’s invasion, with Poland and Romania thus far absorbing the highest influxes among neighboring countries. But Canada’s response stands out given its distance from the crisis. Last Thursday’s https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/news/2022/03/canada-launches-new-temporary-residence-pathway-to-welcome-those-fleeing-the-war-in-ukraine.html launch of an emergency travel scheme, under which Ukrainians and their immediate family members will be able to stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years, has received over 20,000 applications so far. Plans for a separate, permanent family reunification route are also underway.

Across the border there’s less action, at least officially. While the United States is granting https://www.dhs.gov/news/2022/03/03/secretary-mayorkas-designates-ukraine-temporary-protected-status-18-months temporary deportation relief and work permits to an estimated 75,000 Ukrainians already in the country since March 1, it hasn’t done much formally for those currently in the Ukraine, reiterating that Europe should be the primary destination for refugees. U.S. President Joe Biden had raised the country’s 2022 fiscal year refugee cap to 125,000. Yet only seven Ukrainian refugees were resettled from March 1 to 16, per internal State Department data seen by Reuters.

When it comes to trade, the United States can land heavier blows on Russia through sanctions and the like. Canadian exports to Russia on a customs basis represented a negligible 0.1% https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/220308/dq220308a-eng.htm of the country’s total merchandise exports to the world last year, while Russian imports made up 0.3% of all Canadian imports, according to Statistics Canada data.

But Canada’s moves to welcome migrants are both significant and could be helpful to its own economy. Immigration accounts for almost 100% of Canada’s labor force growth, the government said last month. Canada is roughly a fifth of the way through its commitment to welcome at least 40,000 Afghan refugees, so challenges from housing to integration will be formidable. Helping out in a way that goes beyond aid and trade, however, sets a tone others can follow.

CONTEXT NEWS

- As of March 21, more than 3.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Feb. 24, according to estimates by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Of neighboring countries, Poland accounts for the largest share, followed by Romania.

- Canada on March 17 announced the launch of the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel. Under the scheme, Ukrainians and their immediate family members of any nationality can stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years, while many of the regular requirements are waived.

- “The war in Ukraine is so devastating that 10 million have fled — either displaced inside the country, or as refugees abroad,” UNHCR head Filippo Grandi tweeted on March 20.

(Editing by John Foley and Pranav Kiran)

