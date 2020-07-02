On the Front Lines of the Future: The Connected Consumer

Among the most striking business developments to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic is the way it has redefined the relationship between companies and their customers. After in-person commerce came to a halt in March, businesses of all stripes had to find new or expanded ways to reach consumers. For some, this has meant exploring e-commerce or digital platforms for the very first time. For others, it’s using their data faster and more intelligently in order to gain better insights into their customers' most pressing issues.

But one thing is certain: post-pandemic, consumers aren’t going back to the old ways of doing business. Whether it’s getting a mortgage, seeing a doctor, or getting an education, the digital avenues individuals now have at their disposal aren’t likely to be abandoned in the months and years to come. For customer-facing companies, that means a renewed emphasis on reaching consumers wherever and however they want.

“If a company isn’t using data and technology to better connect with customers, newer disruptor companies are going to come in and eat their lunch,” said Jeremy Wortz, senior technology architect at Chicago-based West Monroe, a management and technology consulting firm. “This doesn’t mean teaching data science to executives. It means understanding, at every different level of the organization, how technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning can help give you better insights in order to make smarter decisions.”

Just look at the new way individuals are connecting with healthcare. In the early days of the pandemic, many patients were concerned about the risk of visiting a doctor in person for fear of contracting COVID-19. It didn’t take long for a tech-enabled solution to emerge: telemedicine. While the idea of seeing a doctor via a smartphone or computer isn’t entirely new, the coronavirus shifted telemedicine from an outlier to something recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention almost overnight.

In fact, the current health crisis is the first time the CDC stated that virtual care is the preferred modality of care. According to the Commonwealth Fund, a private foundation focused on promoting high-quality healthcare systems, telemedicine made up nearly 30% of outpatient visits in April, while the number of visits to the doctor's office dropped by almost 60%.

While in-person doctor visits are once again on the rise as strict stay-at-home orders are being lifted across the country, medical experts say telemedicine is likely to stay as a preferred choice of patients. Dr. Ian Tong, chief medical officer for virtual primary care platform Doctor on Demand, told Industry Dive in early April: “The traditional model of seeing a doctor—find one, make an appointment, drive or take public transportation to the office—has much more friction and is therefore less desirable than seeing a doctor remotely. I truly believe telemedicine is here to stay.”

Data as an Enabler

Technology is enabling established, traditional transactions to be done faster, thereby making the process easier and more satisfying for customers.

Viral Shah, co-founder of the digital mortgage platform Better.com, says his company has been able to cut the closing time for a home mortgage from an industry average of 42 days to around 20 days. By moving the entire mortgage process online—rate quotes, approval process, insurance applications, and closing—he says his company is making an in-person, arduous process faster and ultimately more accurate for homebuyers.

“Why do we need to meet someone in person and spend an hour signing a huge stack of papers when all of that can easily be done online?” Shah noted.

The pandemic only amplified the need for tech-enabled solutions.

“We heard from so many customers who told us if it wasn’t for us and doing everything online and remotely, they wouldn’t have been able to close on their home,” Shah said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic he reports that the company has seen a 200% increase in applications, funding $1 billion in mortgage loans in March and $1.4 billion in April. He projects that Better.com is on track to do $20 billion in mortgages by the end of the year, up from $1.5 billion in 2018.

This same kind of tech-enabled evolution is taking place in an area that will become increasingly critical in the years ahead: reskilling the workforce. Online learning platforms such as Coursera and Udacity are offering remote coursework and degrees for some of the most in-demand jobs today and in the years ahead, including those in data science and analytics, machine learning, and anything cloud-related.

The ability to offer this learning on-demand and remotely makes it more likely that companies can be successful in reskilling their current workforce in order to have the talent they need. It also makes them more attractive to younger workers.

“Younger people have the expectation that they’re going to be continually reskilled in advanced technologies,” said Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Udacity, “and what’s more, they’ll leave if they’re not.”

The idea that consumers want convenience is nothing new, of course. But the way it has been accelerated in the wake of the pandemic is something different.

“I think what we’re all going through with the pandemic has really encouraged a lot of companies to open their eyes to not only what technology can do for the resilience of their business, but what it can do for customer satisfaction and loyalty,” said Shah. “With everything easier online, customers should have high expectations and things should be better.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.