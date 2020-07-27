On the Front Lines of the Future: A Digital Approach to Healthcare

While pharmaceutical and biotech firms race to develop treatments and an eventual vaccine to battle Covid-19, the pandemic is fueling another seismic shift in healthcare: telehealth. It’s known by different names—remote care, virtual care, and telemedicine among them—but the premise is the same. Patients use a smartphone or laptop to access care from a doctor or other healthcare provider without physical contact.

The biggest driver for the explosive growth in telehealth right now is, not surprisingly, the ability to access care without exposure to Covid-19. Forrester Research estimates that virtual care visits will soar to more than 1 billion this year, including 900 million visits related to the virus.

But even as restrictions loosen up, and people feel more comfortable visiting a doctor’s office, medical and industry experts believe that patients will continue to access care in a virtual way at least some of the time.

“Telehealth has proven its worth during the pandemic, and doctors are saying that their patients expect this to be an option,” said Jessica Duke, healthcare technology manager at Huron, a global consulting firm based in Chicago.

Seeing a doctor via a smartphone or a laptop isn’t brand new, of course, but the pandemic has certainly focused a spotlight on telehealth offerings, shifting remote care from an outlier to something recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In fact, the current health crisis is the first time the CDC stated that virtual care is the preferred modality of care.

Private firms such as Doctor on Demand, Teladoc, and MDLive, are among the most popular platforms and can provide a doctor to someone who contacts them. Healthcare systems, individual practices, and hospitals are also leveraging technology to offer virtual care services which include primary care, specialties such as dermatology, as well as mental health services. The average cost of a visit is lower—an important feature for people without health insurance. At Doctor on Demand, for instance, the average cost for a virtual visit is $75 and is available to patients with and without insurance.

“Demand for telehealth was growing before the pandemic, but once Covid-19 hit it was like a tsunami in terms of demand by patients,” said Victor Camlek, healthcare principal analyst at research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. He says many folks simply felt unsettled by the idea of walking into a doctor’s office while the country was in quarantine. Others had no choice as some doctors and hospitals limited services to only the most pressing medical needs. Remote care provides a solution, offering a safe and convenient way to see a doctor without that worry.

The numbers prove that people find this an appealing option. The telehealth market in the U.S. is estimated to grow a staggering seven-fold by 2025, according to Frost & Sullivan, resulting in a five-year compound annual growth rate of 38%. For this year alone, the market is projected to grow 64%.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration declared that Medicare and Medicaid would pay the same rates for virtual visits as they did for in-person appointments. That made it financially more feasible for smaller doctor practices to offer remote visits as an option. Further, HIPAA rules now allow providers to use “non-public facing remote communication” platforms such as Skype and Zoom to communicate with patients and get paid.

Improving access to care

While the pandemic has certainly put telehealth front and center, the impetus for its development grew out of a need to improve access to care for more Americans. Traveling to a doctor’s office by car or public transportation is time-consuming, and often means taking time off from work or arranging childcare. Add to that the time spent waiting to be seen and it’s easy to spend half a day for a simple wellness visit.

In more rural parts of the country that scenario is compounded by the fact that the nearest doctor can be hours away. Telemedicine was designed to improve health outcomes by removing that friction, thereby enabling people to stay current with checkups and chronic condition monitoring. According to the CDC, nearly 60% of American adults live with chronic diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes, and 40% have two or more conditions. Virtual care lets individuals stay on top of these conditions before they turn into something more serious—and expensive—to treat.

That’s only going to become more critical in the years ahead as the country experiences a shortage of primary care physicians (PCPs). The Association of Medical Colleges estimates that by 2032, the U.S. will face a shortage of more than 55,000 PCPs. Fewer doctors getting out of medical school are going into primary care because specialties simply pay more. With fewer of these primary care doctors around, the need for a more efficient and effective way for patients to see them becomes even more important.

As the telehealth industry matures, experts say the transition from diagnostic care to more preventative care highlights the value and sophistication of predictive analytics.

“Tools like wearable devices and smart clothing that connect with remote patient monitoring will really focus on preventative care,” said Duke.

Camlek of Frost and Sullivan believes that technology will allow more ways for patients to participate in medical exams. “Tools on a smartphone for instance, will enable a patient to collect data about themselves and share it with a doctor even before they meet either in person or virtually,” he said. “It makes the patient a more active participant in the whole process.”

