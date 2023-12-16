On the Beach Group (LSE:OTB) Price Target Increased by 14.34% to 226.95

The average one-year price target for On the Beach Group (LSE:OTB) has been revised to 226.95 / share. This is an increase of 14.34% from the prior estimate of 198.49 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 141.40 to a high of 336.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.41% from the latest reported closing price of 167.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in On the Beach Group. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTB is 0.13%, a decrease of 23.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.12% to 14,290K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 6,731K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 2,387K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWAY - ETFMG Travel Tech ETF holds 1,458K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares, representing a decrease of 16.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTB by 1.11% over the last quarter.

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 1,269K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 1,126K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

