On the Beach Group (LSE:OTB) Price Target Decreased by 8.65% to 207.62

The average one-year price target for On the Beach Group (LSE:OTB) has been revised to 207.62 / share. This is an decrease of 8.65% from the prior estimate of 227.27 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.00 to a high of 336.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 109.50% from the latest reported closing price of 99.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in On the Beach Group. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 35.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTB is 0.21%, an increase of 9.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.49% to 13,534K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 6,731K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,908K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTB by 54.61% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 1,652K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 1,269K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519K shares, representing a decrease of 19.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTB by 31.40% over the last quarter.

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 1,126K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWAY - ETFMG Travel Tech ETF holds 1,091K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,976K shares, representing a decrease of 81.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTB by 46.55% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.