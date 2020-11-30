On Starter Cards, Rewards Are Now Standard. Here’s Why

When you’re new to building credit, starter credit cards don’t have to feel like a gate to climb over before you qualify for something better. More than ever before, secured cards, student cards and even cards from certain startups are offering cash-back rewards to newbies, much like you’d get with a card designed for someone with a more established credit history.

Newer credit card products — especially "alternative cards" that can use nontraditional underwriting to determine eligibility — are straying from the idea that robust card features are only for those with good or excellent credit. Now, there are compelling options that allow you the chance to build credit and earn rewards at the same time. Here are some reasons for the change.

Some startup issuers view new-to-credit consumers differently

Certain credit card issuers, especially newer players, can weigh an application not only on three-digit credit scores, but also on factors that don’t appear in your credit report, such as income and savings — information that is provided when you link your bank account. Petal, which began offering cards to a wide audience in 2018, is an example.

“Prior to companies like Petal, people were penalized for having a short credit history,” says Jason Gross, co-founder and CEO of Petal. “The industry equated 'short' credit history with 'bad' credit history.”

But Petal doesn't just facilitate access to credit for newcomers; it also now offers them rewards. In May 2019, the company added a cash-back program for one of its cards that lets you earn up to 1.5% back on all purchases. Terms apply.

"We also believe that if you can demonstrate your creditworthiness by sharing your larger financial picture, you deserve to be rewarded from day 1 ... which is why we introduced our rewards program last year," Gross said in an email.

That 1.5% cash-back rate has long been an industry standard, but typically only among major issuers, and often only on cards meant for those with good to excellent credit — not for credit beginners.

Deserve is another company that offers products for those who lack a credit history, including a card designed specifically for students. Like Petal, Deserve is able to consider factors beyond just your credit scores — including income and savings, provided via a linked bank account — when evaluating creditworthiness for the card, which earns 1% cash back on all purchases.

Competition is increasing

More companies have entered the starter-card space in recent years, and rewards seem to have become table stakes.

Two startups, Jasper and Upgrade, launched their own rewards programs for existing starter-card products in October 2020. Upgrade notes its decision was based on consumer demand.

“When we asked them ‘what would be the one extra feature you’d love to see in Upgrade Card?’, the #1 response was always rewards,” Upgrade co-founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche said in an email. “So we built it!” The rewards rate on Upgrade's product is also 1.5% cash back on all purchases.

Meanwhile, the X1 Card, slated for later in 2020, promises rewards rates that can range from 2 points to 4 points back per $1 spent. The card will use applicants' income as a factor when evaluating creditworthiness, and it promises only soft credit inquiries when you apply.

Even traditional issuers offer paths to rewards for newbies

Discover’s secured card has historically offered cash-back rewards, which is still rare among cards in that class. And a number of student cards from Discover, Capital One and others come equipped with basic rewards programs and other student-friendly extras.

But some traditional issuers are going further. Consider American Express' partnership with Nova Credit, announced in 2019. It makes it possible for recent immigrants to qualify for an American Express product — including rewards-earning cards — based on their credit histories from select countries. They don't necessarily need to have built up such a history in the U.S. first.

Rewards can help incentivize credit-building actions

For many starter cards, rewards may serve a double purpose: attracting and retaining cardholders, and nudging them toward behaviors that can help them meet certain financial goals.

The Petal product noted above lets you earn that 1.5% rewards rate after you make 12 monthly on-time payments (a habit that, incidentally, also helps build credit). "When we thought about crafting our rewards program, it was critical to us that we tie it to responsible financial behavior," Gross said at the time the rewards program was announced.

Sallie Mae and SoFi both offer credit cards that earn additional cash back on top of the base rates when you apply your rewards toward a student loan. Cash back earned on Upgrade’s card gets applied toward your next month’s bill like a prepayment.

Starter cards with rewards are reimagining how a broader audience interacts with credit cards and redefining what it means to be creditworthy.

"I think the most important thing is thinking differently about folks who are new to credit," Gross says.

