News & Insights

World Markets

On stage with Putin, African Union chair calls for 'peaceful coexistence' of Russia and Ukraine

July 27, 2023 — 05:55 am EDT

Written by Felix Light for Reuters ->

July 27 (Reuters) - African Union chair Azali Assoumani appealed for "peaceful co-existence" between Russia and Ukraine in a speech at a Russia-Africa summit on Thursday, saying this would save the lives of those who depend on food supplies from the two countries.

Assoumani, president of Comoros, was speaking at a summit plenary session where he shared the stage with President Vladimir Putin.

Assoumani also said that the African Union "decisively" condemns a coup in Niger, and called for the release of President Mohamed Bazoum.

(Reporting by Felix Light)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.