ON Semiconductor's (ON) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON reported record third-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as marked a significant year-over-year improvement.

The company came up with non-GAAP earnings of 87 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.6%. It reported earnings of 27 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $1.74 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and improved 32% on a year-over-year basis. The top line benefited from an increase in supply, and favorable mix and pricing across all end-markets served.

ON Semiconductor’s record third-quarter results are mainly driven by a strong demand environment, particularly for power and sensing products in automotive and industrial end markets.

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ON Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Top-Line Details

Power Solutions Group or PSG revenues of $892.1 million (accounting for 51.2% of revenues) surged 38% year over year, courtesy of strength in automotive and industrial end markets.



Advanced Solutions Group or ASG revenues of $613.5 million (35.2% of revenues) increased 24% on a year-over-year basis, driven by robust automotive and computing end markets. Solid demand for high-end graphic cards aided computing growth.



Intelligent Sensing Group or ISG revenues of $236.5 million (13.6% of revenues) improved 35% year over year, primarily driven by a strong automotive end market.



In terms of end markets, Automotive (33% of revenues) revenues were $575.6 million, up 36.6% year over year. The company witnessed record revenues in this end market driven by strong demand for power and sensing product categories. ON Semiconductor continues to gain traction among electric vehicle manufacturers for both silicon carbide and insulated-gate bipolar transistor-based products.



Industrial (27.5% of revenues) end-market (includes military, aerospace and medical) revenues increased 48.4% year over year to $478.5 million. The top-line growth benefited from strong demand for higher power modules and alternative energy applications, driven by large investments in solar installations. The company also witnessed solid year-over-year growth of 45% in imaging revenues driven by machine vision and scanning applications.



Automotive and Industrial end markets together accounted for almost 60% of total revenues. The Automotive and Industrial end market witnessed 4% and 11% sequential growth, respectively, for this quarter. Both these end markets are growing two times faster than the other end markets. Other (39.5% of revenues) end-market revenues grew 20% year over year to $688.1 million.

Yet, the company is suffering from supply constraints, especially for certain products that are manufactured by its foundry partners. ON Semiconductor expects that the demand for Intelligent Power and Sensing solutions in strategic end markets will continue to outpace supply throughout 2022.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin of 41.5% expanded 800 basis points on a year-over-year basis. The improvement was led by a favorable mix of higher-margin products and pricing, efficiency in manufacturing, and shutdown of low-margin non-core businesses.



Non-GAAP operating expenses climbed 4.4% year over year to $296.2 million.



Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 24.5% from the year-ago figure of 12%, courtesy of a higher revenue base and improvement in gross margin.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 1, 2021, ON Semiconductor had cash and cash equivalents of $1.39 billion compared with $1.09 billion on Jul 2, 2021. The company had $1.97 billion undrawn on the revolving credit facility.



Total debt (including current portion) as of Oct 1, 2021 was in line with $3.11 billion reported on Jul 2, 2021.



Third-quarter 2021 cash flow from operations amounted to $448.9 million compared with the previous quarter’s reported figure of $488 million.



Capital expenditures for the quarter were $93.2 million, which equate to a capital intensity of 5.4%. ON Semiconductor is spending a major part of capital expenditure toward enabling its 300-millimeter capability at the East Fishkill fab and the expansion of silicon carbide capacity.



Free cash flow amounted to $355.7 million compared with $383.2 million in the previous quarter. During the first nine months of 2021, the company generated operating and free cash flows of $1.16 billion and $880.4 million, respectively.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2021, ON Semiconductor expects revenues within $1.74-$1.84 billion.



Non-GAAP gross margin is projected in the range of 42-44%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $298-$313 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are envisioned between 89 cents and $1.01 per share.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ON Semiconductor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader computer and technology sector include Salesforce CRM, HP Inc. HPQ, and Avnet AVT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term earnings growth rates for Salesforce, HP, and Avnet are currently pegged at 16.8%, 12.7%, and 25.4%, respectively.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.