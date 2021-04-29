ON Semiconductor's (NASDAQ:ON) Wonderful 347% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. To wit, the ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) share price has soared 347% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. It's also good to see the share price up 18% over the last quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 8.3% in 90 days).

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, ON Semiconductor achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 3.1% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 35% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 72.69.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:ON Earnings Per Share Growth April 29th 2021

We know that ON Semiconductor has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that ON Semiconductor shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 140% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 35% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ON Semiconductor better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for ON Semiconductor (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

But note: ON Semiconductor may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.