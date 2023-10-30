News & Insights

ON Semiconductor Tanks As Revenue Drops In Q3; Outlook Below Estimates

October 30, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) are falling more than 18% Monday morning after the company reported lower revenue in the third quarter. The company's fourth-quarter revenue outlook also came in below analysts' view.

Revenue in the third declined to $2.181 billion from $2.193 billion a year ago.

For the fourth quarter, ON Semi expects revenue to be in the range of $1.950 billion - $2.050 billion, below the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.18 billion.

ON Semi shares, currently at $68.44, have traded in the range of $58.43 - $111.35 in the last 1 year.

