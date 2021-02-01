Markets
ON Semiconductor Sees Q1 Revenue Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) forecast revenue for the first quarter of 2021 revenue in a range of $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion, and gross margin between 34.1 percent and 36.1 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

