ON Semiconductor Sees Q1 Revenue Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) forecast revenue for the first quarter of 2021 revenue in a range of $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion, and gross margin between 34.1 percent and 36.1 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

