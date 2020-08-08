ON Semiconductor Q2 Results Top Estimates; To Explore Sale Of Niigata Facility In Japan

(RTTNews) - ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) reported that its second-quarter net loss attributable to the company was $1.4 million or break even per share, compared to net income $101.8 million or $0.24 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP basis, earnings per share were $0.12 compared to $0.42 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenue was $1.21 billion, down about 10 percent from the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The company anticipates 2020 third quarter revenue to be about $1.200 billion to $1.330 billion. Analysts expect revenue of $1.27 billion for the third quarter.

In a separate, ON Semiconductor said that it is exploring a sale of its manufacturing facility in Niigata, Japan.

The company will begin searching for strategic buyers to enter into a mutually beneficial arrangement that is expected to facilitate an orderly transition of products from its facility in Niigata to other facilities in its network.

The Niigata facility consists of two co-located wafer fabs with 215,000 square feet of clean room space, located on a 40 acre campus with 1.1 million square feet of building space.

The company said it remains committed to growing its presence in Japan, and the company recently added a large eight-inch wafer fab in Aizu to its manufacturing footprint.

ON Semiconductor plans to continue to invest in its various functional groups in Japan, such as field service, research and development, solution engineering centers, and manufacturing plants.

