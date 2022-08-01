Markets
ON Semiconductor Guides Q3 Revenues Well Above Estimates - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Monday, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter.

For the third quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $1.23 to $1.35 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.25 to $1.37 per share on revenues between $2.07 billion and $2.17 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.26 per share on revenues of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

