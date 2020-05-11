ON Semiconductor Guides Q1 Revenue Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) said it expects revenues in a range of $1.10 billion to $1.26 billion for the second quarter, based on product booking trends, backlog levels, and estimated turns levels.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The company said its first quarter revenue and margins were significantly impacted by the slowdown in global macroeconomic activity, supply constraints and resulting underutilization due to government mandated lockdowns in many parts of the world aimed at containing spread of COVID-19.

