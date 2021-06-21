ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Not Flying Under The Radar

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 43.5x ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 18x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for ON Semiconductor as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

NasdaqGS:ON Price Based on Past Earnings June 21st 2021 free report on ON Semiconductor

In order to justify its P/E ratio, ON Semiconductor would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 297%. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 60% drop in EPS in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 35% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 14% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why ON Semiconductor is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On ON Semiconductor's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that ON Semiconductor maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for ON Semiconductor you should know about.

