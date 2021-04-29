ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed the most recent trading day at $41, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.68%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 0.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ON as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, up 240% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.46 billion, up 14.43% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +94.12% and +14.18%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ON should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.51% higher. ON is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ON is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.86, which means ON is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that ON currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

