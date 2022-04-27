ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed the most recent trading day at $51.21, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 23.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ON Semiconductor Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2022. On that day, ON Semiconductor Corp. is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.91 billion, up 28.71% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $7.68 billion, which would represent changes of +41.69% and +13.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% higher within the past month. ON Semiconductor Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.55, which means ON Semiconductor Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ON has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

