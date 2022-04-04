ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed the most recent trading day at $59.59, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor components maker had gained 2.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ON Semiconductor Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ON Semiconductor Corp. is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 197.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.9 billion, up 28.29% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $7.66 billion, which would represent changes of +41.02% and +13.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ON Semiconductor Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ON Semiconductor Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.34 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.35, which means ON Semiconductor Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

