ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Stock Moves -1.8%: What You Should Know

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed the most recent trading day at $62.66, moving -1.8% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had gained 23.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.07%.

ON Semiconductor Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.02 billion, up 20.71% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $7.99 billion, which would represent changes of +66.44% and +18.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note ON Semiconductor Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.79, which means ON Semiconductor Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.