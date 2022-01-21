ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Stock Moves -1.46%: What You Should Know

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $54.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 16.81% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ON Semiconductor Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.94, up 168.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.79 billion, up 23.84% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.06, which means ON Semiconductor Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

