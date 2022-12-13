ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $71.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 2.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ON Semiconductor Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, up 15.6% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.09 billion, up 12.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.27 per share and revenue of $8.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +78.64% and +23.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.53, which means ON Semiconductor Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ON has a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.