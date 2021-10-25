ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $46.22, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 6.74% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.46% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ON as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 1, 2021. On that day, ON is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 174.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.71 billion, up 29.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $6.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +191.76% and +25.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ON. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. ON is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ON's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.9.

Investors should also note that ON has a PEG ratio of 0.34 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

