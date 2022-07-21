ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed the most recent trading day at $61.17, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor components maker had gained 17.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ON Semiconductor Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2022. On that day, ON Semiconductor Corp. is projected to report earnings of $1.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.02 billion, up 20.71% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.90 per share and revenue of $7.99 billion, which would represent changes of +66.1% and +18.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower. ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.4, which means ON Semiconductor Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that ON currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

