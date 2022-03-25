ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $63.81, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had gained 4.09% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

ON Semiconductor Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp. to post earnings of $1.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 197.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.9 billion, up 28.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $7.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.02% and +13.64%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.74, which means ON Semiconductor Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.