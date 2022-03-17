ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $60.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.08% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 4.75% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.9% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

ON Semiconductor Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.04, up 197.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.9 billion, up 28.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $7.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.02% and +13.64%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.45. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.3.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

