ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $99.49, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 2.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ON Semiconductor Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ON Semiconductor Corp. is projected to report earnings of $1.35 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.15 billion, down 2.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.25 per share and revenue of $8.36 billion, which would represent changes of -1.5% and +0.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.21% higher within the past month. ON Semiconductor Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ON Semiconductor Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.92 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.62, which means ON Semiconductor Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that ON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

