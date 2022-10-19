ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $60.77, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 11.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.76%.

ON Semiconductor Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 31, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.31, up 50.57% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.12 billion, up 21.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.12 per share and revenue of $8.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +73.56% and +22.48%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.41, so we one might conclude that ON Semiconductor Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ON currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

