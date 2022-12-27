ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed the most recent trading day at $61.36, moving -1.65% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 10.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ON Semiconductor Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, up 15.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.08 billion, up 12.78% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.28 per share and revenue of $8.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +78.98% and +23.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ON Semiconductor Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ON Semiconductor Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.82 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.32, so we one might conclude that ON Semiconductor Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ON has a PEG ratio of 0.58 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.