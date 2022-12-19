ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $64.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 9.77% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ON Semiconductor Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, up 15.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.09 billion, up 12.99% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.27 per share and revenue of $8.3 billion, which would represent changes of +78.64% and +23.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ON Semiconductor Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note ON Semiconductor Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.78.

Investors should also note that ON has a PEG ratio of 0.53 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

