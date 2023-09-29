ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $92.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 4.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

ON Semiconductor Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp. to post earnings of $1.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.15 billion, down 2.1% from the year-ago period.

ON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.25 per share and revenue of $8.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.5% and +0.42%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% higher within the past month. ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.4, so we one might conclude that ON Semiconductor Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ON has a PEG ratio of 2.4 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

