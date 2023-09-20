ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $92.84, marking a -1.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had gained 2.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ON Semiconductor Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.35, down 6.9% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.15 billion, down 2.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.25 per share and revenue of $8.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.5% and +0.42%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% higher. ON Semiconductor Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.95, which means ON Semiconductor Corp. is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that ON has a PEG ratio of 2.41 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

