ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed the most recent trading day at $89.40, moving -0.83% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor components maker had gained 5.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.33% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ON Semiconductor Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, down 9.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.02 billion, down 3.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.87 per share and revenue of $8.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.63% and -2.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ON Semiconductor Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.53 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.53, so we one might conclude that ON Semiconductor Corp. is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ON currently has a PEG ratio of 3.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

