ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $58.95, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 11.07% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ON Semiconductor Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ON Semiconductor Corp. is projected to report earnings of $1.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.12 billion, up 21.75% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.13 per share and revenue of $8.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +73.9% and +22.57%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. ON Semiconductor Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note ON Semiconductor Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.17, which means ON Semiconductor Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that ON currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



