ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $52.60, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 11.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.74%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ON Semiconductor Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.02 billion, up 20.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.90 per share and revenue of $7.99 billion, which would represent changes of +66.1% and +18.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. ON Semiconductor Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.9.

Meanwhile, ON's PEG ratio is currently 0.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

