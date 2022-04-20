ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $55.40, marking a -1.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 9.33% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

ON Semiconductor Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.91 billion, up 28.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $7.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.69% and +13.92%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% higher within the past month. ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ON Semiconductor Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.5 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.06.

Meanwhile, ON's PEG ratio is currently 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

