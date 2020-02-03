ON Semiconductor Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ON

In trading on Monday, shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.66, changing hands as low as $19.98 per share. ON Semiconductor Corp shares are currently trading down about 12.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ON's low point in its 52 week range is $16.65 per share, with $25.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.