ON Semiconductor Corp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ON

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.38, changing hands as high as $57.59 per share. ON Semiconductor Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ON's low point in its 52 week range is $34.37 per share, with $71.255 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.50. The ON DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

